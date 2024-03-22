Israel-Hamas war: UN to vote on US resolution demanding cease-fire in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council will vote on a United States-sponsored resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to protect citizens and allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid to more than 2 million Palestinians.

Friday’s vote is occurring as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war, discussing a deal for a cease-fire and hostage release, as well as post-war scenarios.

According to the Associated Press, the draft being put to a vote "determines" "the imperative of an immediate and sustained cease-fire," with no direct link to the release of hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which was in the previous draft. But it would support diplomatic efforts "to secure such a cease-fire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages."

A Palestinian man stands amid the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on March 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, the U.S. introduced a resolution that went through changes during negotiations ahead of Friday’s vote. This draft would have supported a temporary cease-fire connected to the release of all hostages, and the previous version would have supported international efforts for a cease-fire as part of a hostage deal.

The Security Council had already adopted two resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, but none calling for a cease-fire.

Additionally, the U.S. has vetoed three resolutions demanding a cease-fire, including an Arab-back measure supported by 13 council members on Feb. 20.

The AP noted that the Health Ministry in Gaza raised the death toll in the territory Thursday to nearly 32,000 Palestinians, with the agency reporting women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.




