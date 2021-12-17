Undercover sex sting nets 16 arrests in Cook County

Cook County Sheriff's Police arrested 16 men and towed 11 cars as part of an undercover operation targeting people looking to buy sex online.

According to sheriff's police, on Wednesday, officers set up a sting operation in Bedford Park after placing advertisements online using websites known for advertising sexual services.

A total of 16 men showed up after seeing the ads, and asked undercover officers for sex in exchange for cash, sheriff's police said.

Each man was arrested and issued a $1,000 citation for violation of the Cook County public morals nuisance ordinance, and 11 cars were towed, requiring the owners to pay $500 to reclaim them.

According to sheriff's police, officers have arrested and fined more than 250 individuals this year as part of their ongoing strategy to reduce the demand for sex trafficking, by aggressively pursuing those who seek to purchase sex. The sheriff's office said it is continuing to offer services and support to trafficked individuals.