Unidentified human remains discovered at BP refinery in Whiting

Human remains were found at the BP refinery in Whiting earlier this week.

The East Chicago Police Department says they were called at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to the refinery for the unexpected finding.

Security personnel led officers to a dig site, where crews were working to perform maintenance on a pipe system.

As crews were digging, they found what appeared to be a human skull next to a refuse bin, covered in gravel, police say.

The remains are now being examined by the Lake County Coroner's Office. They have not yet been identified.

Earlier this month, the refinery had a massive power outage that led to a temporary evacuation.

The facility was also shut down for three weeks due to a series of inspections after the power outage.