Union says some Chicago teachers will not show up to in-person work on Monday

The Chicago Teacher's Union says that many members will not show up for work on Monday, in spite of instructions from the district.

About 7,000 staff including special education instructors are expected to return to school buildings. The CTU said Sunday that some teachers fear for their safety.

In an email to CPS CEO Janice Jackson and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, more than 30 alderman say they’re quote "deeply concerned" about the district’s plan to reopen school buildings in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The aldermen want more changes before the doors open, including improved ventilation and filtration.

Those are two key factors right now, we’ve seen in private schools, schools in Europe, that have successfully reopened without spread in school," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

And some parents are worried that vulnerable children will get sick. Danielle Giles' son Zion is in the 3rd grade at a CPS school on the North Side. Zion is deaf and has physical limitations.

"I’m high risk, my parents are high risk, Zion is high risk, so why would I send him in a situation that is not controlled?" she said.

CPS issued a statement saying in part: "The CTU has not identified any area where the district's plan falls short of public health guidelines and …CTU's last-minute tactics are deeply disrespectful to the 77,000 mostly Black and Latino families who selected in-person learning."

CPS also said the vast majority of educators were granted their learning preference.

CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson has previously said CPS staff who refuse to show up for work without a letter from a doctor will be fired.