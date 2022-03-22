United Center eases COVID-19 requirements for fans to enter arena

The United Center is lifting its COVID-19 requirements for fans to catch a game or event as Chicago continues to dial down mitigation measures.

The home of the Bulls and Blackhawks announced Tuesday it will no longer require fans to present a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination to enter the arena, but masks will continue to be optional, according to a statement from the facility.

The updated policy goes into effect beginning with the NCAA March Madness Midwest Regionals on Friday and Saturday. It will remain in place for all events until further notice.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

An exterior view of the United Center is seen in Chicago, Illinois. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

In some cases, the NBA, the NHL and certain special events may require additional health and safety protocols, the statement said. Fans are encouraged to check the United Center website for the latest details before attending an event.

Advertisement

Chicago and the state of Illinois lifted its mask mandate last month.