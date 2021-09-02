United Center to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for all events

The United Center announced Thursday that it will require all event attendees to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

"The decision to implement proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees," a United Center spokesperson said in a statement. "This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice."

The mandate includes all Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks games as well as concerts and other events at the venue.

The statement said the protocols are subject to change as the NBA and NHL have yet to release their own health and safety guidelines.

An exterior view of the United Center is seen in Chicago, Illinois. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"As final NBA and NHL health and safety guidelines have yet to be announced, these protocols are still subject to potential league requirements, and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks may communicate additional details to their fans as the season approaches," the statement said.

All United Center and team employees will also be required to follow the same mandate, according to the statement.

Additional investments to improve the air flow within the arena have been made, according to the United Center and the venue says it has upgraded to MERV-13 air filters, which reportedly filter out more than 90 percent of air particles.