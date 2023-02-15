United Center workers picket outside event center, demand new contract

There were no events happening inside the United Center on Wednesday, but there was some action outside.

Workers were picketing. They've been without a contract for three years.

Last month, concession workers voted to authorize a strike. The employees are in contract negotiations with employer Levy Restaurants.

The union says negotiations have gone nowhere since the strike was authorized.

A statement from Levy reads in part:

"It is difficult to understand why union leadership seemingly does not want to let its members benefit from all we are offering, including: health insurance coverage... an immediate wage increase, a guaranteed starting ... rate of at least $20 for non-tipped positions"

The management company hopes to resume bargaining sessions on Thursday.