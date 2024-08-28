United Airlines flight attendants authorize strike

The Brief United Airlines flight attendants, represented by the AFA, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if a satisfactory contract is not negotiated. The union is seeking significant pay increases, improved scheduling flexibility, job security, and other benefits. A strike could significantly disrupt United Airlines operations, affecting passengers and the entire system.



In a resounding show of unity, United Airlines flight attendants voted to authorize a strike if management fails to negotiate a satisfactory contract.

Represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), United flight attendants voted 99.99% yes, with over 90% participation.

The strike authorization came on the heels of informational picket lines held at airports across the country Wednesday.

"We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we’re ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve," said Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of AFA. "We are the face of United Airlines and planes don’t take off without us. As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded what’s at stake if we don’t get this done."

The union is seeking significant pay increases, improved scheduling flexibility, job security, and other benefits.

"The United management team gives themselves massive compensation increases while Flight Attendants struggle to pay basic bills," Diaz said. "The 99.99% yes vote is a clear reminder that we are unified in the fight against corporate greed and ready to fight for our fair share of the profits we create."

This also marked the first time since 2005 that United flight attendants have authorized a strike.

If the parties are unable to reach an agreement, the AFA could request a release from the National Mediation Board (NMB), which could lead to a 30-day "cooling off" period and a potential strike deadline. The union has a trademarked strike strategy known as CHAOS™, or Create Havoc Around Our System™ – which could affect the entire system or a single flight.

The union can strike without notice to management or passengers.

United flight attendants sought federal mediation over eight months ago and have been working under an amendable contract for nearly three years.