University of Chicago employee robbed at knifepoint near campus

A University of Chicago employee was robbed near campus on Sunday.

The employee had just parked their car on East 59th Street between South Maryland and South Drexel at 6:05 p.m. when two people jumped out of a dark-colored SUV.

They threatened the employee with a knife, and took their cell phone. Then they took off in the SUV. The employee was not hurt.

The location of the robbery, in Hyde Park on East 59th Street, is along the south side of the University of Chicago campus. Students have been advocating for better security since the murder of recent graduate Shaoxiong "Dennis" Zheng, who was shot and killed near campus.

