University of Chicago students, staff want more safety measures after murder of Shaoxiong Zheng

University of Chicago students and staff are demanding increased safety after the recent murder of a graduate student.

Several hundred rallied on the main quad Tuesday, saying they fear who could be next after last week's daytime killing near campus.

The students, as well as some staff and community members, say they no longer feel safe on campus or in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

"We are working and studying in a world class university and we cannot guarantee everyone’s safety at least? This is insane. We have to make changes," said UChicago staff member Xiaorong Wang.

The students made a list of demands including safer transportation options, Hyde Park crime alerts, and security training for students and staff.

Alton Spann, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Shaoxiong Zheng.

Alton Spann and Shaoxiong "Dennis" Zheng

Police say Zheng was on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East 54th Street when a dark-colored car pulled up and a gunman got out shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Witnesses told officers Zheng appeared to struggle with Spann and Spann then shot him once in the torso, police said.

Police say Spann took electronics from Zheng, got back in the car and fled west on 54th Place.

Zheng was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center down the street, where he was pronounced dead.

Not long after, police say Spann sold the electronics to a pawn shop for $100.