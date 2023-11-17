University of Chicago Medicine employee robbed at CTA bus stop near hospital

A University of Chicago Medicine employee was robbed near work in Hyde Park Friday morning, according to campus security.

University of Chicago police say the victim was standing at a CTA bus stop located at 6001 S. Cottage Grove Avenue when two people approached him and placed an unknown object against his back while demanding his wallet.

The victim handed over his wallet and the offenders fled on foot in an unknown direction.

University police are investigating.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, contact the Chicago Police Department at 911 or the University of Chicago Police Department by dialing 123 from a University phone or (773) 702-8181 from other phones.