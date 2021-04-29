University of Illinois announces new COVID-19 policy for fall 2021

The University of Illinois announced a new COVID-19 policy for the fall 2021 semester.

Currently, students and staff on campus are required to take COVID-19 saliva tests twice a week.

However, starting sometime this the summer, students and staff can skip those tests if they can prove they are full vaccinated.

The university is not calling it a vaccine requirement.

tSo far, DePaul and Loyola are requiring students to get vaccinated before the fall.