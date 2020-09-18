University of Illinois Hospital workers rally snarls traffic in the Loop

A rally in support of nurses and essential workers Friday morning is tying up traffic in the Loop near Millennium Park.

About 100 people gathered about 7:50 a.m. in the first block of South Michigan Avenue for the protest, according to Chicago police.

Nurses at the University Illinois Hospital have been on strike since the weekend, calling for better pay and COVID-19 projections. Other hospital support staff and members of Service Employees International Union Local 73 joined the strike Monday.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition posted a video on its Facebook page Friday morning of a crowd gathered near the park demanding fair contracts.