Expand / Collapse search

University of Illinois requiring staff, student to get COVID booster shot

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

University of Illinois requiring COVID boosters

The University of Illinois said all students, staff and faulty will need to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The University of Illinois said all students, staff and faulty will need to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

In a mass email, U of I President Tim Killeen says there is "significant evidence that vaccines and boosters prevent serious illness," and the school wants to maximize safety on campus.

Medical and religious exemptions will still be honored.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In addition to the boosters, students will need to get a negative test on campus before they are granted access to most buildings on campus.