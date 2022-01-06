University of Illinois requiring staff, student to get COVID booster shot

The University of Illinois said all students, staff and faulty will need to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

In a mass email, U of I President Tim Killeen says there is "significant evidence that vaccines and boosters prevent serious illness," and the school wants to maximize safety on campus.

Medical and religious exemptions will still be honored.

In addition to the boosters, students will need to get a negative test on campus before they are granted access to most buildings on campus.