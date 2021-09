A lot of people are ready to cheer on the Fighting Illini this year.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said it set an enrollment record.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

This year's freshman class is made up of 8,303 students.

Advertisement

There are now more than 56,000 students enrolled at the school, which is the largest number the university has ever seen.