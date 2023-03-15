5 arrested for attempted robbery on CTA train in South Loop

Five suspects are in custody following an attempted robbery on a CTA Red Line train car in South Loop early Wednesday morning.

Officers witnesses the attempted robbery on the train in the 1100 block of South State Street just after 3 a.m.

Police say one of the suspects used pepper spray before trying to flee.

No officers were injured, and five people were arrested in connection to the incident.

One of the suspects was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

There is no further information available at this time.