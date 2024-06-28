University Village shooting: 1 of 3 suspects in custody, charged with first-degree murder

article

A 19-year-old Chicago man is behind bars in connection with a recent deadly shooting in University Village.

Andre Brown is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of vehicular hijacking - gag - firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 1000 block of W. 14th Street after being identified as one of the three shooting suspects, CPD said.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was standing outside his vehicle in the 1300 block of W. 13th Street on April 5 when three men, including Brown, began shooting at him, police said.

First responders transported the injured man to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His identity hasn't been released.

Brown is expected to appear in court June 29 for a detention hearing.