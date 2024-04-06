Man fatally shot by trio in University Village
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot right outside his car in Chicago's University Village Friday night.
Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man, was standing outside his vehicle in the 1300 block of West 13th Street at 11:42 p.m. when three male offenders began shooting at him.
The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The gunmen fled the scene and remain at large.
Area Three Detectives are investigating.