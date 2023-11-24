University Village shooting leaves man in critical condition, another wounded

Two men were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in University Village Friday morning.

Police say someone in a silver sedan fired shots at the men who were parked in the 1300 block of South Throop at 2 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A 26-year-old man was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. He was also struck multiple times by gunfire.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.