Pritzker unveils 'Unlimited Potential House' for young women in DCFS care

Governor JB Pritzker, on Tuesday, helped announce the grand opening of Unlimited Potential House's new campus and transitional living facility. It comes as a partnership between "UP House" and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The new facility will offer housing, education, and other support services for young women currently under the care of DCFS. It will also help them get ready to live on their own.

"On top of being paired with a mentor who will provide guidance and life skills support, residents will also have access to education resources through partnerships with Moraine Valley and South Suburban College," Pritzker said.

After developing skills at the "Logan's Place" facility, program participants can continue their development by transitioning into UP-House's "Kumari Place."