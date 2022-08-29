Unruly crowds, 'drifting' cars take over Chicago intersections

Chicago police responded to multiple calls of drifting and drag racing Sunday morning with at least one person being taken into custody.

The first incident took place around 1:50 a.m. where there were reports of "drag racing" and multiple cars were blocking the intersection of Madison and Morgan streets, according to police.

An 18-year-old was given a citation for obstructing the rear license plate of his car, which was also impounded, police said.

Roughly an hour later, officers tried to pull over a car that was seen drifting and doing donuts about a mile away in the intersection of Clinton Street and Upper Wacker Drive, police said.

During the traffic stop, the suspect drove forward and a police officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, police said.

Omar Daaboul, 19, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer. He was also issued five traffic citations.

Omar Daaboul | Chicago police

Six Chicago police cars were damaged Sunday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood as Chicago police tried to disperse crowds blocking another intersection in the 600 block of West Cermak Road.

Similar chaos erupted early Saturday as cars and crowds blocked the intersection of Wacker and Columbus drives. Police said two people were cited for misdemeanors and one car was impounded.