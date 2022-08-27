'Drifters' take over Chicago intersection, blocking road with reckless driving and crowds

People living near Wacker and Columbus in Chicago's Loop were woken up early Saturday by cars and crowds blocking the intersection and driving recklessly in a style known as "drifting."

This comes one month after a chaotic scene near North Avenue Beach, which prompted Chicago City Council members to pass an ordinance targeting illegal street racing and "drifting." Violators could be fined up to ten thousand dollars.

Chicago police said that two people from the scene at Wacker and Columbus were cited for misdemeanors, and one vehicle was impounded.

This weekend's street "drifting" events were advertised in private groups on social media, reports said.