'Until we meet again': Kyle Schwarber reminisces on time as a Cub, thanks fans for support

article

On Wednesday, Kyle Schwarber became a free agent after the Chicago Cubs declined to offer him a contract for the upcoming season.

Schwarber took to Twitter to thank fans for his time in Chicago, and specifically at Wrigley Field.

"I want to thank all the fans for the overwhelming support these past 7 years of being in the organization. It never got old running out to left and being able to give you guys a salute," Schwarber said in the tweet.

RELATED: Cubs non-tender OFs Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr.

Schwarber was drafted in 2014 by the Chicago Cubs in the first round. He was a part of the 2016 team that went on to win the World Series, which the team hadn't won for 108 years.