Unvaccinated CPS students advised to quarantine if they traveled over the holiday weekend

A reminder to Chicago Public School families: Unvaccinated kids, who traveled during the holiday weekend, will need to quarantine.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez sent an email to parents last Tuesday warning about the surge of COVID-19 cases reported across the country.

He also urged parents to be mindful of Chicago's travel advisory.

Martinez says students who traveled to high-risk states should consider getting tested three to five days after returning from their trip and should quarantine for seven to 10 days depending on the result.