UpRising Bakery allowed to move forward with drag brunch after meeting with village officials: ACLU

A Lake in the Hills bakery that was vandalized after scheduling an event featuring drag performers reached an agreement with village officials that would allow the business to host the event and other programs, the ACLU announced Thursday.

UpRising Bakery planned a brunch last month at the business that featured drag performers. The event was sold out and advertised as "family-friendly," the business said.

Several protests were held in disagreement of the brunch, and the owner of the bakery, Corrina Bendel Sac, said they faced online and in-person harassment.

The shop was then vandalized the night before the scheduled event, and the event was canceled.

Joseph Collins, 24, is facing felony hate crime and criminal damage to property charges in connection to the vandalism.

Sac met with Lake in the Hills village officials last week.

The village told the business they were banned from holding any more public events as the café was not zoned for entertainment events.

An agreement was then reached Thursday with officials, which will allow UpRising Bakery to plan for future events, including the rescheduled drag event.

"We are elated to have come to a mutual agreement with the Village of Lake in the Hills," said Corrina Bendel Sac on behalf of the UpRising Crew. "UpRising Bakery and Cafe opened less than a year ago with the goal of providing a safe and welcoming 'home away from home' for all beings, we thank the community, ACLU, KRV legal, municipalities, and our families for helping us reach this goal. We look forward to getting back to baking and holding community centered events!"

"Today’s agreement is good news for the Lake in the Hills community and a victory for free speech," said Kevin Fee, Senior Special Litigation Counsel at the ACLU of Illinois. "We applaud Village officials for their willingness to quickly engage in thoughtful discussions leading to this understanding that allows UpRising to continue to serve their mission of being a community resource for all people."

The drag brunch is rescheduled for Aug. 7.