Dedicated UPS driver celebrates 33 accident-free years, given 'Circle of Honor' award

UPS driver Sharon Pascoe makes more than 200 deliveries a day. And if you think that’s remarkable, she has done it for more than 30 years, without an accident.

"It's the same route every day for 33 years. So I'm pretty much always on my p's and q's," said Pascoe.

She becomes the first woman in her Franklin Park facility to reach UPS’ coveted "Circle of Honor."

Pascoe attributes her clean driving record to always being aware of her surroundings, which is more than she can say for other Chicago drivers.

People on their cellphones are her biggest hurdle. Her truck has been updated with a special medallion, signed, sealed and delivered to a dedicated employee.

"Being on the road for so long, I build a lot of relationships with my customers. They're like family to me, and my co-workers. I just love what I do."