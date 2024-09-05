Group loots UPS truck after it strikes viaduct in Chicago

The Brief A UPS truck was looted by 12 to 15 people after its roof was damaged by a viaduct in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

The truck was relocated when the group began stealing packages.

No arrests have been made, and no citations have been issued.

A group of at least a dozen people looted a UPS truck on Chicago's West Side Thursday after the vehicle’s roof was torn off while attempting to drive under a viaduct.

The incident happened around 10:46 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the truck hit the viaduct which peeled off its roof. The truck was then relocated but a group of 12 to 15 people took the opportunity to remove packages from the damaged vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and no citations have been issued.

"We are aware of a situation involving one of our drivers that occurred this morning. We are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation and respectfully defer questions about this incident to them," a UPS spokesperson said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.