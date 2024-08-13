Uptown bakery targeted in overnight break-in

A bakery in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood was the target of a break-in early Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call of a burglary at approximately 2:58 a.m. in the 4600 block of N. Broadway.

An unknown male offender used a rock to smash the front glass door of the bakery. Police said he attempted to steal the cash drawer, but eventually fled the scene without any money and remains at large.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating.