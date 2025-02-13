Video released of person of interest in deadly Uptown shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest connected to a fatal shooting that happened last October in the Uptown neighborhood.
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the 900 block of West Eastwood Avenue.
A person was struck in the leg by gunfire and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Police released surveillance videos timestamped on the day of the shooting, showing the person of interest cross a street, walk through an alley and get off of an elevator.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information on this person to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference #JH451964.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.