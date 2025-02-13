Video released of person of interest in deadly Uptown shooting

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Chicago police are seeking help to identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 in Uptown. The victim was shot in the leg and later died at Illinois Masonic Hospital. Authorities released surveillance footage and urge anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest connected to a fatal shooting that happened last October in the Uptown neighborhood.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the 900 block of West Eastwood Avenue.

A person was struck in the leg by gunfire and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police released surveillance videos timestamped on the day of the shooting, showing the person of interest cross a street, walk through an alley and get off of an elevator.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on this person to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference #JH451964.