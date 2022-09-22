Uptown crime: Suspect wanted after robbing bank on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man is wanted for robbing a bank on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon.
At about 12:27 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 4355 N. Sheridan in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.
The suspect did not display a weapon, but did present a note requesting funds, the FBI said.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 50 to 60 years old.
He is described as being 5'4" with a heavy or stocky build.
He was wearing a navy blue jacket, black pants, black shoes, black beanie cap and a blue medical face mask.
The suspect remains at large.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Tips may be worth a reward and can be reported—even anonymously—to 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.