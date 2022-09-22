Uptown crime: Suspect wanted after robbing bank on Chicago's North Side

article

A man is wanted for robbing a bank on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:27 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 4355 N. Sheridan in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

The suspect did not display a weapon, but did present a note requesting funds, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 50 to 60 years old.

He is described as being 5'4" with a heavy or stocky build.

He was wearing a navy blue jacket, black pants, black shoes, black beanie cap and a blue medical face mask.

The suspect remains at large.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Tips may be worth a reward and can be reported—even anonymously—to 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.