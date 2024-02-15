Controversy erupts as Uptown residents challenge placement of homeless shelter in mixed-use building

Controversy brews in Uptown over a proposed homeless shelter as some residents push back, expressing concerns that the move could jeopardize the viability of commercial businesses located on the first floor.

Residents say it's unprecedented to place a homeless shelter in a building where commercial businesses are already established. They also say they are concerned about the lack of transparency surrounding the project.

On Friday morning, the Zoning Board of Appeals will hear from Cornerstone Community Outreach, a nonprofit organization that operates homeless shelters in the area.

They are seeking a special use permit to create a transitional shelter inside a building located in the 1100 block of West Wilson.

The existing three-story building has 40 units and is currently made up of apartments and houses three businesses: 2 Bears Tavern, Uptown Church and Downstate Donuts.

Cornerstone has three other shelters located around the corner, but neighbors say they are not in mixed-used buildings like this one.

"It's a concern for safety, it’s a concern for property values, it’s a concern of what does this look like," said resident Tara Pease. "I'm very concerned that there is a non-congregate men’s shelter going above a 4 a.m. bar."

Cornerstone Community Outreach said there are not enough places in Chicago for people experiencing homelessness to go and that this building would be a good example of how to meet that need.