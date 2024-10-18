Man sitting in parked vehicle at Uptown McDonald's fatally shot: police

The Brief A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in Uptown while sitting in a parked car in a McDonald's parking lot. Two suspects approached the vehicle, and one opened fire. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and later died, and detectives are investigating.



Chicago police are investigating a shooting that killed a 45-year-old man in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in the Uptown neighborhood on Friday.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Wilson Avenue. The man was sitting in his vehicle when two people approached him. According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The video in this article was provided by the Citizen app.