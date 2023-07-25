Uptown shooting: 3 men wounded on Chicago's North Side

Three men were shot in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 5:03 p.m., police say the male victims were near the sidewalk in the 4500 block of N. Broadway when they were struck by gunfire.

A 21-year-old and 32-year-old were both shot in the leg and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

A 38-year-old was shot in the foot and taken to Weiss Hospital in food condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.