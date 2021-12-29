Urgent care facility in Flossmoor temporarily closes amid COVID-19 surge

The current surge in COVID-19 cases has caused a south suburban urgent care center to close temporarily.

The University of Chicago Ingalls Center in Flossmoor has just closed Wednesday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

A message to staff said it was because of "unprecedented demand" caused by the coronavirus that is requiring the network to consolidate resources.

The closure is temporary and will be revaluated every 24 to 48 hours.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER