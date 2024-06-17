US surgeon general calls for 'warning labels' on social media platforms

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging Congress to mandate warning labels on social media platforms, similar to those on tobacco and alcohol products, citing a mental health crisis among young people.

Murthy made his case in an op-ed published Monday in The New York Times, arguing that social media is a significant contributor to the emergency. He referenced several studies, including a 2019 report from the American Medical Association, which found that teens who spend three hours a day on social media double their risk of depression.

A local attorney, Michael Bonamarte, who has a nine-year-old child, emphasized the need for community action to hold social media companies accountable.

"I’d like nothing more than to not get a call from someone in my community and hear that something horrible has happened to their child. But I think it's important for trial lawyers to be willing to put up a fight and challenge what is going on right now because it’s a very, very serious problem that a lot of communities are dealing with," said Bonamarte, Managing Partner for Levin & Perconti.

In May 2023, the Surgeon General recommended that parents restrict their children’s social media use and stated that 13 years old is too young for kids to be on social media.