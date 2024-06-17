Expand / Collapse search

US surgeon general calls for 'warning labels' on social media platforms

By FOX 32 News
Published  June 17, 2024 6:03pm CDT
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging Congress to mandate warning labels on social media platforms, similar to those on tobacco and alcohol products, citing a mental health crisis among young people.

Murthy made his case in an op-ed published Monday in The New York Times, arguing that social media is a significant contributor to the emergency. He referenced several studies, including a 2019 report from the American Medical Association, which found that teens who spend three hours a day on social media double their risk of depression.

A local attorney, Michael Bonamarte, who has a nine-year-old child, emphasized the need for community action to hold social media companies accountable.

"I’d like nothing more than to not get a call from someone in my community and hear that something horrible has happened to their child. But I think it's important for trial lawyers to be willing to put up a fight and challenge what is going on right now because it’s a very, very serious problem that a lot of communities are dealing with," said Bonamarte, Managing Partner for Levin & Perconti.

In May 2023, the Surgeon General recommended that parents restrict their children’s social media use and stated that 13 years old is too young for kids to be on social media.