USPS asking for help from elves as letters to Santa pour in

Letters to Santa are already pouring in, and the United States Postal Service is putting out a call for helpful elves.

The century old program collects Santa’s letters and allows kind volunteers to "adopt" the children and families that write them, fulfilling holiday wants and needs.

The program is now digital and offered fully online.

"You can pick a letter, and basically you receive a code, a QR code, and that's what you would take to the post office to be able to mail those items," explained Tim Norman, USPS Strategic Communications coordinator.

Letters to Santa will be accepted through December 12. They must be addressed to 123 Elf Road North Pole 88888. A return address must be provided.

The deadline to adopt a letter is December 19.

For more information and to adopt or submit a letter, go to www.USPSOperationSanta.com.