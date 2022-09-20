USPS hosting series of hiring events across Chicago area
CHICAGO - The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of hiring events across the Chicago area.
The first event was held Tuesday at the Rogers Park station.
USPS representatives say the agency is great for anyone looking for a "fast-paced, rewarding work environment, with good pay."
The next job fair will be held Wednesday at the Wheaton Post Office from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
On Thursday, hiring managers will be at the Henry McGee Station on 46th and Cottage Grove.