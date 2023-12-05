USPS offering hefty reward for tips on letter carrier robbery suspect

USPS is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man accused of robbing a letter carrier in North Lawndale last month.

Any tip that helps lead to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $150,000.

The attempted robbery occurred at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, near West 18th Street and South Ridgeway Avenue, according to officials.

USPS said the suspect is 30-40 years old and is between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 with a heavy build. He also has shoulder-length, sandy brown dreadlocks in twisted "rope braids" and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing prescription sunglasses with black flames, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a t-shirt and dark gray or "washed" black jeans with dark-colored shoes that have reflective lines on the sides, officials said.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at -1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement" and reference this case number: 4191731-ROBB.

USPS said the public should not try and apprehend the suspect themselves.

All tips that are received on the case or the suspect will be confidential.