Expand / Collapse search

Utility pole catches fire, closes Indiana Toll Road in both directions

Published 
Merrillville
FOX 32 Chicago

Utility pole fire closes Indiana State Tollway in both directions

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner provides an update after a utility pole caught fire Monday morning, halting traffic in both ways on the Indiana State Tollway.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A utility pole caught fire along the Indiana Toll Road Monday, shutting down lanes in both directions during the morning rush hour.

The 110-foot transmission pole caught fire around 7 a.m. between Calumet and Cline avenues, according to the Northern Indiana Public Service Company. 

The fire was put out around 10:15 a.m. and crews are on site to assess the damage and make repairs, official said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Indiana Toll Road was reopened in both directions around 1 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.