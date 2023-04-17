Utility pole catches fire, closes Indiana Toll Road in both directions

A utility pole caught fire along the Indiana Toll Road Monday, shutting down lanes in both directions during the morning rush hour.

The 110-foot transmission pole caught fire around 7 a.m. between Calumet and Cline avenues, according to the Northern Indiana Public Service Company.

The fire was put out around 10:15 a.m. and crews are on site to assess the damage and make repairs, official said.

The Indiana Toll Road was reopened in both directions around 1 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.