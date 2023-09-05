UW-Madison student 'brutally attacked,' man arrested

article

A University of Wisconsin student was "brutally attacked" and sexually assaulted in downtown Madison early Sunday morning, Sept. 3.

Wednesday, Madison police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Brandon Thompson. Dane County Jail records show he was booked on charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation.

According to Madison police, the woman in her 20s was found "severely beaten" near Wilson and Bedford streets – roughly a half-mile from Kohl Center – around 3:20 a.m. She was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are expected to release additional information around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Tuesday they were in need of surveillance video from the area, and asked the public to share any information they may have. Anyone with surveillance video and/or photos is asked to call 608-255-2345. All video already submitted is in the process of being reviewed. To submit an anonymous tip, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or use the P3 app.