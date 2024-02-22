Vacant home in Buffalo Grove catches fire

A vacant house caught fire in Buffalo Grove Wednesday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., the Buffalo Grove Fire Department was dispatched to a call about a fire in the area of Silver Linden Lane and was then redirected to 2112 Brandywyn Lane while en route.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they observed the entire second floor of a two-story vacant house fully engulfed by fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 30 minutes with aid from neighboring fire departments.

The house where the fire originated had a partial collapse of the second floor and the neighboring homes both sustained damage in the form of melted vinyl siding.

No injuries were reported.

The home where the fire originated had been vacant and under repair since an August 2022 fire left the home uninhabitable.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.