Expand / Collapse search

Vaccine event being held at Country Club Hills funeral home

By FOX 32 News
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Vaccine event held at suburban funeral home

Still looking to get vaccinated? The Cook County Department of Public Health is holding another vaccine event in the western suburbs Friday.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - Still looking to get vaccinated? 

The Cook County Department of Public Health is holding another vaccine event in the western suburbs Friday.

The event is being held at Leak and Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Each first dose given is rewarded with a $100 gift card.

The event runs through 6 p.m. Friday night, and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.