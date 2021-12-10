Vaccine event being held at Country Club Hills funeral home

Still looking to get vaccinated?

The Cook County Department of Public Health is holding another vaccine event in the western suburbs Friday.

The event is being held at Leak and Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills.

Each first dose given is rewarded with a $100 gift card.

The event runs through 6 p.m. Friday night, and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.