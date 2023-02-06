Vallas says he'll repurpose donated money from former Chicago cop involved in Laquan McDonald case

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is under fire for accepting campaign funds from a former Chicago cop that was tied to two lawsuits against the city regarding the death of Laquan McDonald.

A campaign contribution from Richard Hagen was made on June 30, 2022.

Hagen, then a detective, canvassed for video in the police killing of McDonald. The former Chicago police officer was named in two lawsuits that cost the city more than $5 million.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

McDonald’s family says Vallas should publicly apologize and return the money, and support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"We are demanding that Mr. Vallas, number one, return the money. Return the blood money. Number two, we are asking Mr Callas come to the Black community and make a public apology," said Pastor Marvin Hunter. "To make Paul Vallas the mayor of the city of Chicago would be the equivalent to handing the keys of this city to FOP. And when you do that, you create a Scorpion here in Chicago. You see what Scorpion Unit did in Memphis?"

CHICAGO MAYORAL ELECTION CANDIDATES: VOTER GUIDE FOR CITY'S HIGHEST OFFICE

Vallas responded on Monday.

"We decided we were going to turn the donation over to one of the groups that we work with who advocate for families who have been the victims of violence," he said.

Vallas says he has nothing to apologize for.

An Inspector General investigation found the officer did not commit any misconduct in the McDonald case.

Last month, Vallas was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge 7.