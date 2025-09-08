Van Leeuwen ice cream brings Malört flavor to Chicago for grand opening

A beloved New York ice cream brand is making its Midwest debut with a sweet and unique Chicago twist on Sept. 12.

What we know:

Van Leeuwen is opening its first Chicago location Friday in Wicker Park, featuring a special Malört-flavored ice cream in honor of the city’s infamous spirit. A second Chicago location is planned at Willis Tower in the coming weeks.

Laura O’Neill, co-founder of Van Leeuwen, joined ChicagoNOW to talk the opening and what visitors can expect.

"We wanted to do something really special for our first store in the Midwest. We’ve been wanting to open in Chicago for many, many years," O’Neill said. "When we learned about Malört we knew we had to try something fun."

The backstory:

Van Leeuwen, which started as an ice cream truck in New York City in 2008, has become known for its innovative flavors, ranging from classics like pistachio and mint chip to viral creations like Kraft mac and cheese. O’Neill said the company has made hundreds of flavors over the years and continues to experiment in its Brooklyn kitchen.

Local perspective:

At the Wicker Park location, customers will find 32 flavors, including a mix of dairy and vegan options. Seasonal offerings include Italian hazelnut, pumpkin cheesecake, vegan pumpkin cinnamon roll and passion fruit sorbet.

The grand opening celebration Friday, Sep.t 12, will feature $1 scoops from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first 100 guests receiving a limited-edition pint and tote bag.

"We’re very excited to finally have a home in Chicago," O’Neill said. "It’s a great food city and we have a lot of fans here. We can’t wait to open the doors."