Chicago vandals smash Palestine flag window display at Women & Children First bookstore

The Women & Children First bookstore in Andersonville is looking to hire a Palestinian artist to display artwork in its storefront after a window where a Palestine flag hung was smashed early Wednesday.

The window of the business, at 5233 N. Clark St., was broken about 5:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

"This was the window where we had chosen to display the Palestinian flag with a sign calling for a ceasefire," the business wrote in a social media post, referring to the Israel-Hamas war. "No one was hurt. Windows are not people. We deeply appreciate all of you who have already reached out to show your love and support for our feminist bookstore. What we ask of you today is to read something about Palestine. Learn something new. Listen to another voice."

Plywood is temporarily covering the window, at the corner of Clark Street and Farragut Avenue. Two other windows display a Pride flag and a disability justice flag.

No arrests were reported, and police continue to investigate.

Women & Children First hopes to fill the window with an "impactful illustration/art piece" by Saturday, the store said in another social media post with the community group Chicago Artists Against Genocide.

"Join Women & Children First Bookstore in turning adversity into art," the post said. "After a recent incident, they are repurposing their vandalized window for an art display of resilience and cultural celebration."

In 2019, the bookstore was the target of hateful stickers targeting transgender people.