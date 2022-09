Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning.

Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter.

Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.

The person then ran towards Bryn Mawr.

The incident is under investigation.