2 children transported to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Portage Park
CHICAGO - A vehicle crashed into a building in Portage Park Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred in the 6000 block of West Irving Park Road.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, two children, ages two and seven, were transported to an area hospital in good condition.
Another person refused treatment.
The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.