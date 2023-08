article

A vehicle crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant in Darien Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at 7419 S. Cass Ave. around 5 p.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Darien Taco Bell | Kelli Kramer

FOX 32 reached out to Darien police and fire officials and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.