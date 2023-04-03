Vehicle involved in head-on crash strikes Heart of Chicago home

A woman was injured in a head-on crash that resulted in a vehicle striking a residence Sunday night in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

A red Chevy station wagon was turning northbound on Paulina Street around 7:50 p.m. when it struck another car head-on in the 1600 block of West 21st Place, according to police.

The station wagon continued northbound, lost control and crashed into the bay windows of a residence, police said. The driver ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

A 26-year-old woman in the other vehicle was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was hurt inside the residence.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.