Vehicle jumps curb, hits multiple people outside Near North Side restaurant

Multiple people were struck by a vehicle that jumped a curb late Friday night in the Near North Side.

The car crashed in the 1200 block of North Wells Street and struck at least six people, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Five people were taken to nearby hospitals, and two were in serious to critical condition, CFD said.

Some of the people were dining outside at the restaurant and bar Uproar. The vehicle smashed into Uproar’s outdoor patio and the restaurant’s front door.

The driver left the car and fled the scene.